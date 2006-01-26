Yahoo finds innovative websites

Yahoo! Search has released the results for its Finds of the Year awards, looking at the best websites to have been found in the past year across a range of categories by a select panel of judges.
The list of winners in full are:
Best Community WebsiteText Treasure
Store all your text messages here to treasure them forever.
Best Educational WebsiteWoodland Grange Primary School
A site created by teachers and pupils which has everything from the latest
teaching resources and school news to games, puzzles and showcasing great
school work.
Best Entertainment WebsiteLiveplasma
Liveplasma recommends music and films that you may enjoy based on what you
already like.
Best Innovative WebsiteNet Disaster
Cover the website that annoys you by spilling a cup of virtual coffee all
over it, or a meteor shower. Then clean it up and start again.
Best TV WebsiteDerren Brown
Eerie website of TV illusionist Derren Brown.
Best Travel WebsiteTransport for London
Get around London quicker by with an online journey planner that also
provides updates by email and text message.
Best Weird and Wonderful WebsiteThe Cloud Appreciation Society
The site features some amazing pictures of clouds from all over the world.
Best Celebrity WebsiteGreeting the 500
Greeting the 500 blog that follows one mans quest to meet 500 British celebrities in the name of charity.
People can vote now for their favourite website out of the 8 winners and the other short-listed websites by visitingyahoo.co.uk
.
Voting closes on January 31st, 2006 and the official People's Choice Finds of the Year 2005 award will be announced on February 2nd, 2006.