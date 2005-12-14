Ask Jeeves introduces sports Smart Search

Ask Jeeves UK has introduced a new service for sports fans, giving them access to the latest information on their favourite football or rugby team.

The new sports Smart Search gives users the latest news, fixture lists, and stats for their chosen team, as well as handy quick facts such as manager name and team nickname in one unique package at the top of the search results page.

The service currently works with any Premiership, Championship, Scottish Premier League or national football team, as well as Guinness Premiership, Celtic League, and national rugby union teams with more sports and teams to be added in the future.

Searches for competitions such as the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Cup also provide information on the current champions, fixture lists and official websites. In addition, searches for the highest-profile players, such as Thierry Henry or Wayne Rooney, return biographies and links to news, picture and product searches.

Ask Jeeves is hoping to add additional features such as live scores, detailed match information in the near future.