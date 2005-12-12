Mimobots make for friendly USB drives

You have to ask yourself why USB drives have to look like sticks? It seems the creators of Mimobots thought the same thing and have created a range of USB drives that look like aliens.

According to the site: almost all Cosmos Series Mimobots have found new homes on Planet Earth.

Mimobots are little friendly data fiends! Feed the 2-inch monsters all your essential data (tunes, pics, presentations, videos, etc.) and transport your files wherever you go. Mimobots are what happens when designer toys meet USB flash drives - a marriage of art and technology.

Mimobots come in 256MB, 512MB, 1GB, and 2GB sizes and compatible with both a Windows or Mac computer.

The Mimobots are all high-speed USB2.0 and are backwards compatible with USB1.1.

Held in your hand, a Mimobot is 2 3/8 inch x 1 1/8 inch x 1