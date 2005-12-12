  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Mimobots make for friendly USB drives

|
1/4  
iOS 12: New features, release date, and everything you need to know
iOS 12: New features, release date, and everything you need to knowBy Maggie Tillman

You have to ask yourself why USB drives have to look like sticks? It seems the creators of Mimobots thought the same thing and have created a range of USB drives that look like aliens.

According to the site: almost all Cosmos Series Mimobots have found new homes on Planet Earth.

Mimobots are little friendly data fiends! Feed the 2-inch monsters all your essential data (tunes, pics, presentations, videos, etc.) and transport your files wherever you go. Mimobots are what happens when designer toys meet USB flash drives - a marriage of art and technology.

Mimobots come in 256MB, 512MB, 1GB, and 2GB sizes and compatible with both a Windows or Mac computer.

The Mimobots are all high-speed USB2.0 and are backwards compatible with USB1.1.

Held in your hand, a Mimobot is 2 3/8 inch x 1 1/8 inch x 1

PopularIn Apps
  1. E-scooter invasion: Everything you need to know about the electric scooters from Bird, Lime, and Spin
  2. What is Facebook's new game streaming hub and how does it work?
  3. Instagram might allow hour-long and even vertical videos soon
  4. What is Google Lens, how does it work, and which devices have it?
  5. Facebook copies Musical.ly and Dubsmash with Lip Sync Live tool
  1. What is Apple Screen Time and how does it work?
  2. Vodafone customers can now stream Prime Video for free
  3. Still don't have Google Lens? Now you can download the new app
  4. Your Apple Watch or Mac might never get the new macOS and watchOS updates
  5. Apple announces Google Maps and Waze integration into CarPlay
Comments