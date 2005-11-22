  1. Home
Hauppauge go small with USB TV stick

|
Hauppauge Digital has introduced the WinTV HVR-900, a tiny "TV stick" that plugs in to a USB2.0 socket and adds live TV to a laptop or desktop computer.

The miniature TV tuner, small enough to carry on a keyring, can receive analogue and digital terrestrial TV (Freeview), and is ideal for notebook PC owners on the move.

Priced at £74.99, the WinTV HVR-900 is supplied with a high-gain aerial. Laptop owners can simply plug the stick into a USB 2.0 socket and position the aerial to receive up to 40 digital TV channels on their computer.

The device also allows owners to record live TV to the PC's hard disk for later playback, or to burn to DVD (approx 1.6Gb per hour).

Once connected, the software tunes to all available analogue or Freeview TV channels (including digital radio). The unit comes with a 2-year warranty and includes Hauppauge's WinTV 2000 software on CD, for viewing and recording programmes.

The HVR-900 will hit the high street stores by the end of the month.

