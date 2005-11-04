  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Dogs and Cats get internet radio station

|
  Dogs and Cats get internet radio station
Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?
Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?By Dan Grabham

Owners who worry about leaving their pets at home when they go to work can now take comfort in knowing that at least Fido or Felix will be entertained while they are out.

DogCatRadio.com, a is new internet radio station for pets that is live 17 hours a day, 4 am to 9 pm Pacific time, and podcast for the rest of the 24 hours.

Those who listen to DogCatRadio will find that there is generally an animal motif to the playlist, like Elivs' Hound Dog or Baha Men's, Who let the dogs out.

DogCatRadio.com was started last June by Adrian Martinez who runs the station out of a customized RV parked in his office lot in the Eagle Rock section of Los Angeles.

Mr. Martinez, 34, who owns six dogs and two cats, said he founded the station because "my cat, Snickers, asked me to do it", after he discovered that Snickers likes 80s rock.

It is estimated that American pet owners will spend $35.9 billion this year on everything from electric toothbrushes for dogs to bird pedicures to self-flushing litter boxes for cats, according to the American Pet Products Manufacturers Association.

Mr. Martinez added, "I wanted to do something for the pet community".

PopularIn Apps
  1. E-scooter invasion: Everything you need to know about the electric scooters from Bird, Lime, and Spin
  2. What is Facebook's new game streaming hub and how does it work?
  3. Instagram might allow hour-long and even vertical videos soon
  4. What is Google Lens, how does it work, and which devices have it?
  5. Facebook copies Musical.ly and Dubsmash with Lip Sync Live tool
  1. What is Apple Screen Time and how does it work?
  2. Vodafone customers can now stream Prime Video for free
  3. Still don't have Google Lens? Now you can download the new app
  4. Your Apple Watch or Mac might never get the new macOS and watchOS updates
  5. Apple announces Google Maps and Waze integration into CarPlay
Comments