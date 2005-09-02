  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Be breaks broadband speed limit in the UK

|

Internet speeds in the UK just got a whole lot faster. Be who announced earlier in the year that it was gunning for a 24Mbit broadband speed have just achieved an 18.5 meg connection in the Clerkenwell in the UK.

Be is the first ISP in the UK to take advantage of ADSL2+ technology. Be's 24 meg products give customers up to 24 meg downstream speed and up to 1 meg upstream speed, depending on their distance from the local exchange.

Be has announced the start of its service with a call for Londoners to sign-up for pilot membership. Pilot members will enjoy exclusive access to Be's ultra-fast broadband service for just £20 per month - for the life of their membership with Be, but will pay nothing until October 2005.

To become a pilot Be member, you simply need a BT telephone line that can be connected to a telephone exchange at which Be has installed their equipment. Registration is available now at BeThere.co.uk/pilot

PopularIn Apps
  1. Cambridge Analytica scandal: Mark Zuckerberg breaks silence, promises three changes to Facebook
  2. Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
  3. How to install a VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV
  4. This Google app lets you doodle white lines in augmented reality
  5. How to permanently delete Facebook but keep your photos and more
  1. Google launches Shopping Actions to help retailers compete against Amazon
  2. Cambridge Analytica scandal: What you need to know and how to change your Facebook settings
  3. How to access Android easter eggs: Oreo, Nougat and more
  4. Spotify voice control feature pops up amid smart speaker rumours
  5. Best Web Hosting Services 2018: 10 of the best cloud, VPS and web hosting providers

Comments