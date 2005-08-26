UK Online launches F@ster films competition

UK Online has launched a national competition to promote British short film making talent in the UK.

The ISP has teamed up with short film label Future Shorts to create a national short films competition, ‘UK Online F@ster Films'.

Budding directors have until October 23rd to submit their entry for the chance to win an international film distribution contract with Future Shorts, as well as a film making course at the New York Film School.

Regional winners will be announced on the 9th November, and invited on a VIP trip to London for the final screening event.

The company is hoping that by getting people to make and edit their movies on a computer they will want to upload to share their creations via a fast broadband connection.

Full details of the competition and screening can be found at: