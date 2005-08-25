Roxio launch Toast 7

Roxio has announced an update to its popular CD and DVD burning softare Toast in what it is promising as the most significant upgrade ever.

The new features in Toast 7 will include multi-image High Definition slideshows with pan and zoom effects, transitions and background soundtracks, audio DVDs with over 50 hours of rich Dolby quality music and advanced navigation, and data spanning, which allows users to backup large files, folders and applications across multiple CDs and DVDs.

Toast 7 also breaks new ground by becoming the first third-party application on any platform to support DivX6. The integration of the latest powerful compression technology allows users, in a single step, to turn DivX format files into DVD-Video discs.

In addition, users are able to convert any video file to DivX and turn iMovie HD and FinalCut HD projects into true high-definition video discs to enjoy in the comfort of their living room on their DivX HD-enabled DVD player.

Toast 7 will be available August 31st direct from Roxio or at retail stores in mid September for £69.99.

Toast 7 New Feature Highlights:

• Data Spanning: Span large files and folders across multiple CDs and DVDs. Quickly restore an entire disc set or a single file.

• Simple Hybrid: Easily create hybrid discs with unique content for Mac or Windows users.

• Customized Discs: Personalize your data discs with custom icons and backgrounds.

• iLife Browser: Instantly access all your music, photos, and movies with the iLife media browser.

• Music DVDs: Enjoy audio DVDs in standard DVD players with over 50 hours of music, on-screen TV menus, and advanced navigation with smart playlists and shuffle play.

• High Fidelity: Add rich Hollywood-style Dolby Digital sound or full-quality 96 kHz, 24 bit audio.

• Instant Audio Capture: Capture live audio to add to iTunes with Roxio's Dashboard widget, Desktop Recorder.

• Extended Audio File Support: Convert audio files to the newly supported OGG, FLAC, and AAC formats. Use all popular formats including OGG and FLAC in audio CDs and music DVDs.

• One-Step DivX to DVD: Turn DivX format files into DVDs to watch in your living room.

• HD CDs and DVDs: Turn iMovie HD or Final Cut HD projects into DivX HD discs - enjoy true 720p high-definition video on a standard CD or DVD today.

• Menu Styles: Select from a gallery of DVD menu styles, and add chapter menus or slide menus with shuffle mode.

• Multi-Image HD Slideshows: Turn still photos into stunning multi-image HD slideshows with collages, motion effects, and soundtracks.

• Extended Video File Support: Convert video files to DivX, 3GPP, H.264, AAC and more. Watch on your portable player, cell phone or Sony PlayStation Portable. Convert audio tracks from DVDs into audio CDs.

• Powerful DVD Compression: Compress and copy an entire 9 GB dual-layer DVD-Video to a standard 4.7 GB recordable DVD disc.

• Flexible DVD Copy Options: Maximize video quality by selecting the items on a DVD to copy such as main movie, language and audio format.

• VR Disc Copying: Import and copy from VR discs created in set-top DVD recorders and camcorders. Extract individual titles and chapters from standard DVDs.

• Auto Disc Mounting: Mount virtual image drives directly from the desktop.