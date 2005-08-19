ATI launches the Radeon 9600 Pro PC and Mac Edition

ATI has introduced the Radeon 9600 Pro PC and Mac Edition, the first graphics card to support both platforms for $199.

This new card features one of ATI's most popular graphics processors for AGP systems - the Radeon 9600 Pro - and includes 256MB of dedicated high-speed memory, has 128-bit memory interface and advanced DirectX 9.0 shader support with floating point precision. Users will be able to drive ultra high-resolution monitors up to 2560x1600 resolution or better due to the card's dual-link DVI display support.

The dual platform Radeon 9600 Pro PC and Mac Edition is AGP 2.0 compliant, compatible with both AGP 4X and 8X systems, including Apple's Power Mac G4 series, Power Mac G5.

The card can be booted in either platform and software drivers are included for both. ATI Displays, the fully optimized Mac OS X OpenGL driver, features advanced capabilities such as Versavision, enabling screen rotation from Landscape to Portrait mode. For PC users, the Radeon 9600 PC and Mac Edition will feature ATI's award-winning Catalyst Control Center, where users can personally tweak settings to fit their needs.