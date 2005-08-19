  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

ATI launches the Radeon 9600 Pro PC and Mac Edition

|
iOS 12 features, release date and more
iOS 12 features, release date and more

ATI has introduced the Radeon 9600 Pro PC and Mac Edition, the first graphics card to support both platforms for $199.

This new card features one of ATI's most popular graphics processors for AGP systems - the Radeon 9600 Pro - and includes 256MB of dedicated high-speed memory, has 128-bit memory interface and advanced DirectX 9.0 shader support with floating point precision. Users will be able to drive ultra high-resolution monitors up to 2560x1600 resolution or better due to the card's dual-link DVI display support.

The dual platform Radeon 9600 Pro PC and Mac Edition is AGP 2.0 compliant, compatible with both AGP 4X and 8X systems, including Apple's Power Mac G4 series, Power Mac G5.

The card can be booted in either platform and software drivers are included for both. ATI Displays, the fully optimized Mac OS X OpenGL driver, features advanced capabilities such as Versavision, enabling screen rotation from Landscape to Portrait mode. For PC users, the Radeon 9600 PC and Mac Edition will feature ATI's award-winning Catalyst Control Center, where users can personally tweak settings to fit their needs.

PopularIn Apps
How to send a LinkedIn voice message, because that's a thing now
Which is the best music streaming service in the UK?
Amazon Music Unlimited vs Spotify: Which is best?
Amazon Cast can now instantly send music from Amazon Music app to Echo
What are Facebook Stories? Here's how to use Facebook Stories and get the most from them
Android P final beta released, finished version next up
Comments