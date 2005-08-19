Download the Pocket-lint.co.uk audio Newscast

Catch up with the all the gadget, gear and gizmo news over the past two weeks with the Pocket-lint.co.uk audio newscast. To listen to our third Pocket-lint.co.uk audio newscast click on the image below:







Once downloaded you can then transfer the file to your MP3 player to listen to on the commute to work or whenever you feel like it.



As well as the new audio newscast, you will be able to download key reviews in an audio form as well. Whenever you see this logo:







You can keep up do date with which ones we've added via our Podcast index page here or via our Podcast rss feed - simply cut and paste the following address into your news agregator for reviews:



http://feeds.feedburner.com/ Wwwpocket-lintcouk-LatestPodcastReviews



or to be updated automatically when we post the next newscast the following address:



http://feeds.feedburner.com/Wwwpocket-lintcouk-LatestPodcastNewscasts



The service is powered by Podcastvoices.com





You can keep up do date with which ones we've added via our Podcast index page here or via our Podcast rss feed - simply cut and paste the following address into your news agregator for reviews:



http://feeds.feedburner.com/ Wwwpocket-lintcouk-LatestPodcastReviews



or to be updated automatically when we post the next newscast the following address:



http://feeds.feedburner.com/Wwwpocket-lintcouk-LatestPodcastNewscasts



The service is powered by Podcastvoices.com





Once downloaded you can then transfer the file to your MP3 player to listen to on the commute to work or whenever you feel like it.



As well as the new audio newscast, you will be able to download key reviews in an audio form as well. Whenever you see this logo:







You can keep up do date with which ones we've added via our Podcast index page here or via our Podcast rss feed - simply cut and paste the following address into your news agregator for reviews:



http://feeds.feedburner.com/ Wwwpocket-lintcouk-LatestPodcastReviews



or to be updated automatically when we post the next newscast the following address:



http://feeds.feedburner.com/Wwwpocket-lintcouk-LatestPodcastNewscasts



The service is powered by Podcastvoices.com





You can keep up do date with which ones we've added via our Podcast index page here or via our Podcast rss feed - simply cut and paste the following address into your news agregator for reviews:



http://feeds.feedburner.com/ Wwwpocket-lintcouk-LatestPodcastReviews



or to be updated automatically when we post the next newscast the following address:



http://feeds.feedburner.com/Wwwpocket-lintcouk-LatestPodcastNewscasts



The service is powered by Podcastvoices.com