Blogger.com launches Word plug-in
|
Blogger.com, the blogging division of Google, has launched a free Microsoft Word toolbar that allows you to post to your blogger.com blog with just a few clicks, and without even opening up a browser.
The new software adds three buttons that appear in your Word toolbar.
Those three buttons allow you to publish a new post from the text in your document, enable you to edit your last 15 Blogger posts in Word, or save a draft so you to keep a post unpublished until a later date.
The Blogger for Word add-in requires Microsoft Windows 2000 or higher and Microsoft Word 2000 or higher - unfortunately there is no Mac support currently and of course most importantly a Blogger account.
