  Pocket-lint.co.uk gets new look for the summer

Pocket-lint.co.uk has unveiled a new site design that promises to load faster and make it easier for readers to find the information they are looking for quickly and easily. Loading times have been vastly improved as well as adding a host of new features including two new categories; Home Entertainment and Office, and a Panic button.

“The site has developed massively since we first started over two years ago” said Stuart Miles, editor of pocket-lint.co.uk. “And to keep up with the growing number of visitors and the ever changing internet, the new design will make it easier for visitors to find the information they need quickly and easily”

New features include the two new areas on the site focusing on Home Entertainment and the Office. Home Entertainment will bring you all the latest news and reviews on televisions, DVD players, projectors and more while Office is geared toward the business worker. Here Pocket-lint will cover products suitable for SOHO workers and small businesses.

Pocket-lint has also streamlined the review pages, giving you all the relevant information on one page including a short snappy 26 verdict if you are in a rush. Readers will also be able to leave their own comments via the reader review form as well as rate the product.

In the coming weeks Pocket-lint will also be adding audio versions to some of the reviews on the site as well as launching a fortnightly news show for you to download to your MP3 player to listen on the way to work.

Pocket-lint.co.uk has added a panic button in case your boss is heading over when you are surfing the site. Found at the top of every page, the button will load a screen grab of a search for “Business figures” in Google until the coast is clear.

Those looking to see what content has been added that day will be able to see via the new ticker on the homepage. Every news story, review or reader review added will remain on the ticker for that day.

Pocket-lint was founded in 2003 to offer a platform for independent fair reviews on gadgets, gear and gizmos.