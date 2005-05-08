Tesco looks to offer movie downloads

Tesco is planning to launch a film downloading service to complement its music download service in the UK according to an interview with the high street retailer and the BBC.



Although there are no confirmed plans at the moment, the food retailer is looking into the possibility once broadband speeds and capacity rise further.



Tesco currently holds a small but significant 10 per cent share in the UK music download industry and feels that the movies are the next step.



The Beeb quotes a spokeswomen from Tesco saying that it entered the download business with a view to expanding beyond offering music.



Video games and films have always been part of their plan as the digital market expanded, she added.



Tesco isn't the first company to suggest a move to offer downloading films. Both Wippit and Napster announced earlier in the year that they are planning to to offer film downloads. Wippit going as far as suggesting a charge of around 99p per movie.