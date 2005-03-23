PC World wants you back in store

Worried perhaps that people prefer to shop online rather than in store, UK PC giant PC World, has launched a new service called Collect@Store, which strangely enough allows you to pick up your computer bits and bobs from the store rather than have them posted to you.

The new PC World Collect@Store service allows customers to select a product online, check it is in stock at a local store and then choose to reserve it and collect it there at a convenient time. The product will be reserved immediately and available for collection at the Advice and Services centre in store.

We believe the real reason is to get customers back in store again so a PC World salesman can suggest you haven't spent enough money. What the scheme fails to realise is, though is that the main reason most people shop online is because they can't get down the shop in the first place.