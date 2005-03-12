  Navman announces the PiN 570 at CeBIT 2005

Navman has increased it PDA offering at this year's CeBIT in Germany with the announcement of the Navman PiN 570

The unit uses the same Smart ST software offering voice instructions, 2D and 3D maps as well as the usual multiple stop functions. New features however include the addition of Points-of-interest (POI) import which allows users to customise individual POI and download other POI databases. Users will also be able to set alarms so that when they approach a POI a signal sounds.



The Navman PiN 570 features the Windows Mobile 2003 operating system, a Samsung 266Mhz processor with 64Mb of internal RAM and a 65k colour 3.5in transflective LCD touchscreen. The maps come pre-loaded on an SD card. While box also includes a windscreen mount, 12V vehicle power cable and protective carry case.

Retailing for £349 the PiN 570 will be available May 2005.