AOL increases broadband speeds for valentines

AOL has announced it is doubling broadband speeds for all AOL Broadband Silver, Gold and Platinum customers at no extra cost from the February 14.

The move coincides with a promotional partnership with Dixons, PC World, and The Link stores.

The three packages will be AOL Broadband Silver - £17.99 a month for an unlimited service up to 512Kbps (previously 256Kbps), AOL Broadband Gold - £24.99 a month for an unlimited service up to

1Mbps (previously 512Kbps), and AOL Broadband Platinum - £29.99 a month for an unlimited service up to 2Mbps (previously 1Mbps)

AOL will automatically upgrade broadband speeds for all existing customers as quickly as possible however it has not said how long this will take.

The existing Platinum 2 trial 2Mbps service, at £34.99 per month, will now include free dial-up roaming access. AOL Broadband members on the ntl cable network will be upgraded to a 1Mbps service.

As part of the Dixons Group broadband roll-out, AOL is also launching a wireless home networking package in conjunction with hardware manufacturer NETGEAR. The ‘AOL and NETGEAR for Home Networking' package enables users to access a broadband Internet connection on a computer and a range of home devices simultaneously, and makes setting up a home network easier and faster.