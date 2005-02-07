Ask Jeeves if its bought Bloglines?
Ask Jeeves have followed other search engines by buying into the blog market. The internet search engine is due to confirm that it has bought Bloglines, a privately held start-up that aggregates personal websites.
The acquisition if true would mean the company has followed other internet search engines like Google into the blogging world, who last year bought Blogger.com.
The move makes sense, in a report published by American research company; Pew Internet & American Life Project last year it was found that blog readership was up 58% to 27% in 2004 even though 62% of American have no idea what a blog actually is.
