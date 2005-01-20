  1. Home
Bonusprint offer affordable digital printing online

Bonusprint is going after the digital camera print market with force following the announcement that a it has dropped the price of its printing charges online for its digital camera customers making the decision to now print at home a tough one.

Bonus print has reduced the cost of printing a standard roll of 24 film to £2.88 (12p) and if you order more than 100 prints the cost comes down to just 9p per print.

Anthony Ward, Managing Director, Bonusprint comments: “As digital photography becomes more and more popular we want people to be able to enjoy their images in the same way as they always have - in print. Home printing is expensive and time consuming: we offer a low cost, convenient alternative, with prices approaching those of traditional film processing.”

Other prices on the site have also come down:

Band 1-49 50-99 100+
4"x6” (10x15cm) 0.12 0.10 0.09
5"x7” (13x18cm) 0.17 0.15 0.14
6"x8” (15x20cm) 0.35 0.25 0.19

Band 1-3 4-9 10+
8"x10” (20x25cm) 1.20 1.10 0.99

Band 1 2-4 5-9 10+
12" 4.99 3.99 3.50 2.99

Band 1 2-5 6-19 20-49 50+
Mugs 6.99 5.99 5.50 4.99 4.50

