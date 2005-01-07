eBay announces Rethink recycling website
eBay has announced that it has launched a re-cycling website to tackle what it calls “e-waste”.
The Rethink Inititive's main focus is a website (www.ebay.com/rethink) that centres around helping consumers and businesses learn about recycling and refurbishing.
At the Rethink site you will find three options for certain types of your old electronics: Sell, Donate, and Recycle. Provided are various tools to help you sell your computer, such as a Value Guide, tools to clean your data off of old computers, a trade-in program, drop-off locations, shipping kits, and more. eBay also provides links for Rethink members who take donations of used equipment, and listings that make it easy to find responsible recyclers near you. Additionally, the site will feature a discussion board for members to talk about and provide input on the program, and to exchange ideas and stories.
According to the Gartner Group, a leading IT industry analyst, individuals and organizations worldwide will replace more than 400 million computers in the next three years. eBay estimate that the eBay community alone owns more than 300 million computers!.
Most people store unwanted or outdated equipment in their garages or closets because they don't know what to do with them.
