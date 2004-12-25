Merry Christmas from all the team at Pocket-lint.co.uk. We hope that Santa brought you all the gadgets and gizmos that you wanted.
Of course if he didn't, don't panic too much there is always eBay! And if didn't get a new PlayStation2 why not enter our competition to win one.
Thanks to you the site has grown ten fold over the last year and hopefully with your help we will continue to grow in 2005.
If this is your first time on the site or the internet, welcome to a world of gadgets and gizmos and we hope that your first couple of first steps are great fun so far.
We will be resuming a full service on Monday 27th December with new reviews being posted throughout the week (in fact we've got another eight for you before the year is out).
See you soon
Stuart Miles
Merry Christmas from Pocket-lint.co.uk
