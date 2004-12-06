  Ask Jeeves launch MyAskJeeves service in the UK

Following on from the launch of the US Personalised search facility, AskJeeves today has announced the launch of the UK version. Called ‘MyAskJeeves' it will be the first major search engine in Europe to launch this technology.

Like the American service the UK version of ‘MyAskJeeves' will enable users to save and store any searches they have made on Ask.co.uk into their own personal ‘MyAskJeeves' web folder. The service which is free does not require registration.

Though not required, users will have the option of registering with their email address and password to receive additional functionality. Registration provides users with additional storage for their personal search index, and allows users the ability to access their stored search data freely, through any Internet-enabled computer rather than on one dedicated machine.