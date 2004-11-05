We thought that we'd seen it all, but Engadget, a US tech site, has found a website that is offering a piece of software to protect your PC not against the latest virus, but your cat.

Called PawSense, the piece of software constantly monitors keyboard activity and analyzes keypress timings and combinations to distinguish cat typing from human typing.

The company say that “PawSense normally recognizes a cat on the keyboard within one or two pawsteps”

Once detected the software will play either a random set of tunes to scare the cat off, or even better start hissing at it as if your machine was in fact another cat.

Available for PC only, they are working on a mac version though, it costs $20 plus P&P. Better still, they will ship worldwide.