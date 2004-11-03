  Navman updates PiN with PiN 300

Not six months after the launch of the original model, Navman has launched an update to its PiN Navman range, This time, entitled the Navman PiN 300, the GPS PocketPC offers version 3 of SmartST software and upgrades the supplied memory card from 128Mb to 256Mb for more map storage.

The biggest change is to the software and the unit now includes expanded points of interest (POI) features including the ability to be warned when nearing a POI, 12 stop journey planner, updated 2004 maps, improved map topography and with the increased memory card the ability to store most of Europe on one card.

The PiN 300 is supplied with a 256MB memory card that is preloaded with the software application and major road networks of Western Europe. For additional maps a CD of up to date street-level level mapping for the entire UK and Ireland is provided and this data can be downloaded onto the memory card from the PC via ActiveSync.

Also supplied are a sturdy windscreen mount, 12V vehicle power cable and protective carry case.

The system, which is available now will cost £399 and still be based around the PocketPc PDA format.