  Napster to sell pre-paid cards in Dixons

Napster UK is to launch a pre-paid voucher scheme for its online legal download music service. The vouchers which will be available to buy in Dixons, PC World, The Link and Currys from November across the UK will be priced at £14.85 for 15 tracks (99 pence per track), £56.95 for 60 tracks (95 pence per track), and £25.95 for a 3 month subscription (£8.65 per month).

The cards, which will be packaged and sold in a similar style to mobile phone pay-as-you-go top up cards are aimed at the gifting market in time for Christmas.



The credit-card sized cards will feature a scratch-off surface that conceals a PIN that music fans can use to activate credits for permanent downloads and subscriptions from the Napster service.

“The launch of pre-paid cards in the UK is a major development in the evolution of the online music market,” said Napster vice-president and UK general manager Leanne Sharman.