  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Tesco enters broadband market

|
  Tesco enters broadband market

Tesco, not content with taking £1 in every £8 we spend in the UK grocery market is hoping to take charge of the broadband market in the UK with the announcement of a new broadband service called strangely enough Tesco Broadband.

The service which is available from today either via downloading from the tesco.com website or on a CD in one of Tescos 700 stores will offer 512Kbps a month with no cap for just £19.97.

Similar services from other ISP's currently cost around £25 and although Wanadoo launched a similar price point last week its service included a capped data rate. Connection and an ADSL modem are free, as is support, though only for the first 30 days. Thereafter it is 50p per minute.

For an additional 50p per month Tesco is also offers firewall, antivirus and anti-spam protection. The system will work on Windows 98, 2000, or XP as well as Mac OS 9 or OS X.

PopularIn Apps
  1. Wondershare Dr Fone - Unlock: How to bypass your Samsung or LG Android phone's lock screen to restore access to your phone
  2. Messages in iCloud explained: How it works and how to turn it on
  3. See the Lego set you're about to buy in AR on the Argos shopping app
  4. How to turn off Find My iPhone and remove your device from it
  5. How to blacklist news sources in Apple News on iOS devices
  1. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018 : Cheap TVs, Kindles, consoles, smartphones, Echo deals and more
  2. Amazon Music app for iOS and Android now has hands-free Alexa voice control
  3. Steam Link arrives on Android as expected but is barred from iOS by Apple
  4. Wondershare Video Converter Ultimate: The only video conversion, editing, downloading and burning tool you need
  5. Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 providers reviewed
Comments