  Tesco enters broadband market

Tesco, not content with taking £1 in every £8 we spend in the UK grocery market is hoping to take charge of the broadband market in the UK with the announcement of a new broadband service called strangely enough Tesco Broadband.

The service which is available from today either via downloading from the tesco.com website or on a CD in one of Tescos 700 stores will offer 512Kbps a month with no cap for just £19.97.

Similar services from other ISP's currently cost around £25 and although Wanadoo launched a similar price point last week its service included a capped data rate. Connection and an ADSL modem are free, as is support, though only for the first 30 days. Thereafter it is 50p per minute.

For an additional 50p per month Tesco is also offers firewall, antivirus and anti-spam protection. The system will work on Windows 98, 2000, or XP as well as Mac OS 9 or OS X.