  Maroon 5 top Napster Download chart on Virgin Radio

Napster's music download chart got underway yesterday on Virgin Radio with rock band Maroon 5 toping the chart with their hit She Will Be Loved. The US outfit also had two other entries in the top 20 which measures the songs most frequently downloaded from the Napster online music store in the UK.

But the chart already faces tough competition from a rival download chart run by the Official UK Chart Company (the company who currently runs the Official UK Music Chart on the BBC on Sundays and unsurprisingly is being backed by the BBC which launches on Wednesday.

The rival chart counts downloads from Apple's iTunes and sites supported by Peter Gabriel's OD2 system, which includes MyCokeMusic and HMV's online store alongside Napster.

Following the UK launch of Napster in May and iTunes in June, sales for the last three months have risen to 1.5m. Maroon 5 were delighted with their number one placing. Keyboardist Jesse said: “The best part (about downloading) is that people can go out and take more risks with what they're listening to.”

The full top 20 was:

1. She Will Be Loved - Maroon 5

2. Dry Your Eyes - The Streets

3. Lola's Theme (Radio Edit) - Shapeshifters

4. Dumb - The 411

5. This Love - Maroon 5

6. American Idiot (Album Version) - Green Day

7. Some Girls - Rachel Stevens

8. My Happy Ending - Avril Lavigne

9. Laura - Scissor Sisters

10. Sick and Tired - Anastacia

11. Bedshaped - Keane

12. Left Outside Alone - Anastacia

13. Everytime - Britney Spears

14. Everybody's Changing - Keane

15. Harder to Breathe - Maroon 5

16. Burn - Usher

17. You Had Me - Joss Stone

18. Are You Gonna Be My Girl - Jet

19. Toxic - Britney Spears

20. Spitting Games - Snow Patrol