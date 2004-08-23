Amacom launch small portable DVD-RW recorder
Amacom Technologies has announced the launch of its new Baby DVD rewriter for creating music and video compilations at home and on the move. One of the smallest and lightest portable dual format DVD drives of its kind available on the market today the player is capable of creating data, video and audio DVDs and CDs.
Connecting to a PC via USB1, 2 or Firewire the 4x DVD Burner also comes with software from Pinnacle and includes Pinnacle Instant CD/DVD, Pinnacle Studio 9, Pinnacle Instant PhotoAlbum and Pinnacle Instant VideoAlbum plus four copies of blank media.
The new Baby DVD +/-RW (connection via supplied USB2 or Firewire interface) comes with free lifetime technical support and one year warranty. It will cost £129 for the USB2 version and £139 for the Firewire option.
- Facebook has recorded everything you’ve ever done on the site and here’s how you can see it
- Best Web Hosting Services 2018: 10 of the best cloud, VPS and web hosting providers
- Google Assistant can now instantly send and request money for free
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: Mark Zuckerberg breaks silence, promises three changes to Facebook
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- How to install a VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV
- This Google app lets you doodle white lines in augmented reality
- How to permanently delete Facebook but keep your photos and more
- Google launches Shopping Actions to help retailers compete against Amazon
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: What you need to know and how to change your Facebook settings
Comments