  Amacom launch small portable DVD-RW recorder

Amacom Technologies has announced the launch of its new Baby DVD rewriter for creating music and video compilations at home and on the move. One of the smallest and lightest portable dual format DVD drives of its kind available on the market today the player is capable of creating data, video and audio DVDs and CDs.

Connecting to a PC via USB1, 2 or Firewire the 4x DVD Burner also comes with software from Pinnacle and includes Pinnacle Instant CD/DVD, Pinnacle Studio 9, Pinnacle Instant PhotoAlbum and Pinnacle Instant VideoAlbum plus four copies of blank media.

The new Baby DVD +/-RW (connection via supplied USB2 or Firewire interface) comes with free lifetime technical support and one year warranty. It will cost £129 for the USB2 version and £139 for the Firewire option.