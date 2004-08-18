Telewest aim to aid customers in setting up home network

Telewest Broadband has partnered with Netgear in the UK to provide its customers with a wireless home networking service.

The service, based around an online wizard will enable the cable company's blueyonder broadband internet customers to design and configure a bespoke home network without the need to be a wireless whiz.

Consumers can then order the required kit online, with the option to add in new wireless devices such as Netgear's digital music player, or upgrade their broadband service to a faster speed.

Telewest believe the average cost of setting up a wireless home network will be around £75, although this will vary depending on the individual set-up.

A wireless channel on blueyonder.co.uk will also accompany the new service and will include information about wireless home networking and a video tutorial explaining to consumers about wireless.