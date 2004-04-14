Terratec unveil Firewire soundcard

TerraTec Electronic, has announced the UK launch of its latest sound card, the Aureon 7.1 FireWire. This new 7.1 external sound system will offer gamers, musicians, and home theater enthusiasts an unscrewed solution for installing its latest card.

Analogue line and phono (with preamp) inputs and digital I/O (S/PDIF, optical) are available for connections to other audio equipment and the card even features a professional microphone input for vocalists (1/4" jack) with a gain control and peak LED.

The system's audio quality offers up to 24-bit/192-kHz signal processing and the added remote control will appeal to the lazy among us.

Key features:

· 7.1 surround sound system

· 24-bit/192 kHz signal processing

· Analogue line and phono inputs

· Headphone connection with volume control

· Microphone input with gain control and peak LED

· Master volume control on device with mute function

· Digital S/P-DIF input and output (optical)

· ASIO 2.0 support

· FireWire interface to PC

· Hot pluggable

· Optional external power supply

· Infrared remote control for common PC applications

The Aureon 7.1 FireWire is priced at £244.99.