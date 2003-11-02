Macromedia Refreshes Range

In a month's time it will be Microsoft Office's turn but this month it's Web kings Macromedia, launching new versions of their core applications, all subtitled MX 2004.



In fact the all-conquering king, Flash, has now split into two different versions, Flash and Flash Professional MX 2004 (and a timely new version of the player, Flash Player 7 which is set to be heavily downloaded). Then there's Fireworks MX 2004, and Dreamweaver MX 2004.



Finally Studio MX 2004 is the Office of the bunch, including updates of the above other than Freehand which stays at the MX version and with varying pricing structures for either upgrading, or starting from scratch.



Of course the same issues affecting Office affect the kings of web programming too- like whether the extras in these new versions will be judged as life or death and snapped up by semi-professional and business users and new entrants to the web design business who'll need to stay up to date. To stay current for business requirements there'll be plenty of training needed to fully exploit the new packages but at the moment, Macromedia's Juggernaut will keep them at the top of the market with ease, showing that it still pays to be a pioneer in the software business.



Will we be posting reviews of both Dreamweaver and Fireworks MX 2004 shortly so watch this space.



http://www.macromedia.com/