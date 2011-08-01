  Win a Worx Icon power tool kit

Pocket-lint has teamed up with Worx Icon to bring you the chance of winning the ultimate DIY power tool kit. Whether you’re a DIY novice or handy around the home, the right tools can make the difference between a homemade masterpiece or a DIY disaster.

Make your toolbox complete with this ultimate kit, bursting with the latest innovations in power tools from the Worx Icon range. The multi-use range, available exclusively from B&Q, offers powerful performance whilst being ultra-lightweight, incredibly versatile and, in some cases, unbelievably compact. This means that Worx Icon tools are easier to handle and can get into those difficult to reach places ensuring that DIY tasks are completed with less fuss. The kit, worth over £300, includes the Worx Icon AC Sonicrafter multi-tool, D-Lite and H3 drills and the Worx Smooth sander.

The AC Sonicrafter (RRP £99.98) is the Swiss Army knife of power tools; it can sand, polish, clean, scrape, grind, remove grout, saw, cut and more - all without the need to reach for another tool. It works on materials such as wood, metal, plastic, tiles and plasterboard but because it uses high frequency oscillating technology it is ultra-safe, as softer materials (like fingers!) are left untouched.

The cordless and compact D-Lite drill / driver (RRP £69.98) can get in to all those hard to reach places - thanks to lithium-ion technology, it’s light enough to be used for longer without weighing you down and can be easily held above head height. The H3 Hammer Drill Driver (RRP £89.98) offers a one tool solution for rotary drilling, screw driving and hammer drilling. The H3 features a pneumatic hammer mechanism - powerful enough to tackle concrete - perfect for hanging your curtain rails with ease.

The Worx Smooth (RRP £44.98) offers precision-finish sanding and takes the hours of painstaking hand-sanding out of painting preparation. It’s easy to use and thanks to clever "Cyclonic Dust

Separator" technology, it separates the dust particles from the air in the collection drum to prevent clogging.

To be in with a chance of winning this fantastic prize, just answer the question below.

