  Win an iPad and copy of Puzzler World for the Mac

To celebrate the launch of the Macintosh version of Puzzler World, Pocket-lint's teamed up with Puzzler Media Ltd and Feral Interactive to give readers the chance to win one of 10 copies of the popular game and a 16GB iPad.

Puzzler World offers up more than 500 challenges spanning a collection of 14 different puzzle types. With favourites such as Word Search, Sudoku and Crossword, new formats such as Fitword, Link-A-Pix and Silhouette, as well as bonus games including Hangman, Jigsaw and many more, Puzzler World is guaranteed to keep minds entertained.

Players can choose from two distinct game modes: Challenge, a series of increasingly mind-bending puzzles giving the chance to unlock bonus games, or Quickplay, for fast casual puzzling when there’s a few minutes to spare. Varying levels of difficulty and a hint token system mean that Puzzler World will challenge and tease, but only be as frustrating as you want it to be!

So to be in with a chance of winning this top puzzle game and possibly an iPad to boot, just answer the question below.

This competition has finished.