  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Win a Viewsonic ViewPad 7

|
  Win a Viewsonic ViewPad 7
iOS 12 features, release date and more
iOS 12 features, release date and more

Pocket-lint has teamed up with leading tablet manufacturer Viewsonic to give away 2 ViewPad 7’s.

Viewsonic is currently running a special promotion, where you can try out the ViewPad 7 for a limited period and if you don’t like it you can send it back and receive a full refund on your money. We know it sounds too good to be true!

So for you free trial just visit Viewsonic's website.

And if you want the chance to win one of these fantastic prizes all you need to do is answer the simple question below. For a hint visit Viewsonic's website.

This competition has finished.

PopularIn Apps
How to send a LinkedIn voice message, because that's a thing now
Which is the best music streaming service in the UK?
Amazon Music Unlimited vs Spotify: Which is best?
Amazon Cast can now instantly send music from Amazon Music app to Echo
What are Facebook Stories? Here's how to use Facebook Stories and get the most from them
Android P final beta released, finished version next up
Comments