Win copies of Vegas Movie Studio HD 10 software

|
Pocket-lint has teamed up with Sony to bring you the chance of winning some fantastic Sony Creative Software, which will bring all the movie production goodness you could possibly want into your home.

Retailing at £59.99, we are giving away three copies of the software which will help you produce spectacular HD movies. You can edit video in nearly any format including HDV and AVCHD, and the software includes powerful features for video compositing, colour correction, and soundtrack creation for feature-film results in your home studio.

Use the surround sound mixing tools to create 5.1 soundtracks. Choose from hundreds of professional 2D and 3D video effects, titles, and filters. Share, upload movies to YouTube, burn to Blu-ray Disc, or author DVDs using beautifully designed themes or create custom menus and graphics. Exclusive Sony Show Me How interactive tutorials help you get started fast.

So what do you have to do to win this great prize? Just answer the simple question below.

This competition has finished.

