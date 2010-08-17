  Win copies of Vegas Pro 9 software

Pocket-lint has teamed up with Sony to bring you the chance of winning some fantastic Sony Creative Software, which will bring all the movie production goodness you could possibly want into your home.

We have two copies of Sony's Vegas Pro 9 to give away. Retailing at £494.95, it offers an efficient and intuitive environment for professional video and broadcast production, as well as DVD and Blu-ray Disc authoring.

This comprehensive suite supports nearly all video formats including XDCAM EX and RED ONE, and provides a full complement of editorial tools for a streamlined workflow. With broad format support, superior effects processing, and the most powerful audio tools available in a NLE (Non-linear editing), the Vegas Pro 9 collection delivers everything needed to produce outstanding results.

The Vegas Pro 9 collection includes 32- and 64-bit versions of Vegas Pro 9 software, DVD Architect Pro 5 software, and the Dolby Digital professional AC-3 encoder.

So what do you have to do to do to be in with a chance of winning this great prize? Just answer the easy question below?

This competition has finished.