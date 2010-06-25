  Win one of five copies of War for Cybertron

To celebrate the release of the Transformers: War for Cybertron video game, Pocket-lint has teamed up with Activision to offer 5 lucky readers the chance to win a copy of the game on Xbox 360.

Transformers: War for Cybertron is a third person action shooter set on the Transformers’ war-ravaged homeland. Join the Autobots as they struggle to save their homeland or aid the Decepticons in their search for devastating power. It’s your choice. Cybertron is locked in an epic civil war, spawning one of the most brutal rivalries of all time and this is your chance to take up a front row seat.

So for a chance to win just answer the easy question below

This competition will run for 1 week closing on the Friday 2 June

This competition has finished.