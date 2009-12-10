  Win two tickets to the Big Game 2: Harlequins vs. Wasps at Twickenham

Pocket-lint has teamed up with Vodafone 360 and Samsung to give you the chance of winning a pair of tickets to the Big Game 2, Harlequins vs. Wasps on 27 December at Twickenham Stadium. The new internet service from Vodafone, www.360.com, and Samsung are sponsoring the game, hence the pair of tickets to be given away.

With Vodafone 360 and the tailor made Vodafone 360 Samsung H1 you can keep in easy contact with everyone. It'll give access to a brand new set of internet services for the mobile and PC which gathers all of your friends, social networks and online communities, entertainment and personal favourites (like music, games, photos and video) in one place.

In order to keep you connected the phone boasts HSDPA 7.2, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and A-GPS, whilst it also sports FM radio and a 3.5mm jack for your headphones. It also comes with a 3.5-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with a 800 x 480 pixel resolution. In terms of memory you get 16 or 8GB models with support for microSD card too, and a 5-megapixel camera with flash tops all this off nicely.

The competition will finish on the 17 December 2009, so please make sure you add your phone number so we can contact you over the Christmas period. To be in with a chance of winning two tickets to the game simply answer the question below.

This competition has finished.