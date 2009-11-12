  Win one of five copies of the new Star Trek DVD

Pocket-lint has teamed up with Paramount to bring you the chance of winning one of five copies of its new re-imagining of the legendary adventure, Star Trek - due for release on 16 November 2009.



This visually spectacular, blockbuster prequel from acclaimed director J.J Abrams (Lost, Mission: Impossible III) follows a young James T. Kirk (Chris Pine) as a rebellious troublemaker, attempting to prove his superiors wrong and fulfil his potential by enrolling in Starfleet, much to the dismay of his instructor, the young Lt. Spock (Zachary Quinto).

So what do you have to do to be in with a chance of winning this Star Trek two-disc special edition DVD? Simply answer the easy question below.

This competition has finished.