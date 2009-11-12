Win one of five copies of the new Star Trek DVD
|
Pocket-lint has teamed up with Paramount to bring you the chance of winning one of five copies of its new re-imagining of the legendary adventure, Star Trek - due for release on 16 November 2009.
This visually spectacular, blockbuster prequel from acclaimed director J.J Abrams (Lost, Mission: Impossible III) follows a young James T. Kirk (Chris Pine) as a rebellious troublemaker, attempting to prove his superiors wrong and fulfil his potential by enrolling in Starfleet, much to the dismay of his instructor, the young Lt. Spock (Zachary Quinto).
So what do you have to do to be in with a chance of winning this Star Trek two-disc special edition DVD? Simply answer the easy question below.
This competition has finished.
PopularIn Apps
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: Mark Zuckerberg breaks silence, promises three changes to Facebook
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- How to install a VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV
- This Google app lets you doodle white lines in augmented reality
- How to permanently delete Facebook but keep your photos and more
- Google launches Shopping Actions to help retailers compete against Amazon
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: What you need to know and how to change your Facebook settings
- How to access Android easter eggs: Oreo, Nougat and more
- Spotify voice control feature pops up amid smart speaker rumours
- Best Web Hosting Services 2018: 10 of the best cloud, VPS and web hosting providers
Comments