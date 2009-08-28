  Win a Plustek TVcam VD100

Pocket-lint has teamed up with Plustek to bring you the chance of winning a Plustek TVcam VD100.

The product is a little unusual as it combines the ability to tune into global DVB-T television, which will allow your laptop to pick up TV signals, with a webcam.

The company claims that it has a compact and slim design, combined with plug & play digital video broadcasting. So now "watching digital TV on your notebook is no longer an imagination".

The competition will be running for 2 weeks, so to be in with a chance of winning just answer the simple question below.

Good luck.

This competition has finished.