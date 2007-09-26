  1. Home
Win a set of eJay's entire music software collection

Pocket Lint and eJay have teamed up to offer music fans the chance to win five of the hottest music software titles from eJay. The five new music software titles up for grabs will cater for all music lovers, budding bedroom DJ’s and musically minded maestro’s out there.

MVS: Covering all the major musical styles, incorporating samples for
Dance, Techno, HipHop, Ambient, Electro and many more… With 1000's of Sound Clips and virtual instrument patches.

R&B: Build songs from pre-written Sound Clips or create your own songs
note by note. Polyphony and effects count dictated by the speed of your PC.

Dance 7: Loaded with 99 true stereo tracks which have controls for pan and volume, as well as Performance Curves. Dance 7 sports a new Sample Studio

Hip Hop 6: Record your own rhymes, and freestyle along to your tracks.

Techno 5: Boasting 5,000 royalty-free professional samples, loops and
beats, the must have for any budding techno enthusiast.

Now club culture goes digital with professional music creation in 3 simple steps: Create, listen & play

For more information on eJay and its product portfolio – please visit
www.eJay.com

To win all you have to do is answer the following question:

This competition has finished.

