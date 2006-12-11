  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Win a True Utility LockLite

|
  Win a True Utility LockLite

Pocket-lint has teamed up with gadget-buffs True Utility to give you a chance to win 1 of 40 LockLite's.

Whether it's a drunk aid or doorlock dent preventor, the LockLite turns any round ended key into a torch so you no longer have to fumble in the dark for your lock and annoy parents, partners and neighbours.

Even if you’re not attempting in vain to unlock your door, the LockLite® provides ample illumination for other tasks, emitting a light source that is visible up to a mile away. The batteries are replaceable and the bulb has a 100,000 hour life, so unless you’re unusually challenged at lock finding, it may well last you forever.

For a peep at more of True Utility's unusual yet useful last minute Xmas gadget gifts, visit www.truetools.co.uk

This competition has finished.

PopularIn Apps
  1. Wondershare Dr Fone - Unlock: How to bypass your Samsung or LG Android phone's lock screen to restore access to your phone
  2. Messages in iCloud explained: How it works and how to turn it on
  3. See the Lego set you're about to buy in AR on the Argos shopping app
  4. How to turn off Find My iPhone and remove your device from it
  5. How to blacklist news sources in Apple News on iOS devices
  1. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018 : Cheap TVs, Kindles, consoles, smartphones, Echo deals and more
  2. Amazon Music app for iOS and Android now has hands-free Alexa voice control
  3. Steam Link arrives on Android as expected but is barred from iOS by Apple
  4. Wondershare Video Converter Ultimate: The only video conversion, editing, downloading and burning tool you need
  5. Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 providers reviewed
Comments