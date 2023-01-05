(Pocket-lint) - Receiving calls from unknown numbers can be nerve-wracking. You are always curious to know whether the caller is an ally or a malicious person out to harm you. You will most likely feel curious, anxious, and frustrated after the call ends.

Thanks to technology, you no longer need to stress yourself over who called you. You can now find out who called you from a strange number in seconds. This way, you will immediately verify the caller's identity and decide whether to call back.

This article will showcase one popular reverse phone lookup site, WhoCallMe, that lets you find out who is calling you from an unknown number.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

What you need to know about WhoCallMe

WhoCallMe is a web-based reverse phone lookup service provider that lets you quickly find out who called you from a strange number. It gives you back control of who gets access to your through phone calls.

And unlike most other reverse phone lookup services available online, this service is super accurate and reliable. Plus, it's free for single searches, and the service is available 24/7, so you can do a search any time you want.

When you search for a phone number on WhoCallMe, you will receive a report containing details such as your target's name, physical address, acquaintances, social media accounts, etc. Whatever your needs, you can get the results within the shortest time possible.

Additionally, this site is highly secure and is protected by powerful 128-bit encryption, so you can rest assured that nothing leaks from your confidential searches. Therefore, you don’t have to worry about data being traced back to you.

Key features of WhoCallMe

WhoCallMe has many features that make it one of the most reliable sites for finding the person calling you from an unknown number. Here are some of the key points:

Reverse phone lookup

WhoCallMe is the best place to start when you want to find out who is calling you from an unknown number. You simply need to enter the number on the search bar, then click search, and you will have all the information on the caller.

This platform searches through its databases and brings you as much information as possible, including the target’s name, address, and sometimes a photo.

Phone number directory

If you have a phone number and want to find the owner, WhoCallMe has got you. The phone number directory of it provides the easiest way to find out the owner of a phone number.

Unlike the old system where you need to have a person's name to find them, you only need to find a number on the platform to see details such as their address (residential and employment addresses), relations, social media accounts, etc. This especially comes in handy when you need to verify a person's identity - for example, a business contact, a new neighbour, or a new date.

High-level privacy and security

WhoCallMe uses 128-bit encryption to ensure that your privacy and security are always guaranteed. So you don’t have to worry about your information leaking or revealing your identity to your target.

Comprehensive databases

The platform legally obtains data from various sources, including both public and private records. As such, it has massive databases that are constantly updated to ensure that all the reports are accurate and up to date. You can rest assured that you will find the identity of the caller correctly if you work with WhoCallMe.

Friendly customer support

The platform also has a tech support team that is available around the clock to help you if you encounter any problems during your search. The customer representatives are highly trained to answer all your questions and help you better understand your search results and how to navigate the platform, especially if you don’t have prior experience. You can reach customer support through various channels, including calls, emails, or live chat.

Pros and cons of WhoCallMe

Pros

Easy to use - You do not need any technical skills to carry out a search on WhoCallMe. The search process is very straightforward and this website has a simple user interface to allow anyone to navigate its facility easily. Super fast verification - Once you enter the unknown number on the search bar and click the “search” button, you will get your report within no time. Accurate and up-to-date - WhoCallMe’s databases are constantly updated. This ensures that all information processed is accurate and reliable. Safe and secure - The platform uses military-grade 128-bit encryption to ensure that your privacy is never compromised, and your information will not be revealed to any third party. Accessibility - WhoCallMe’s services are free and accessible to everyone with a device connected to the internet. Available 24/7 - The service is available around the clock. You can carry out a reverse phone search any time of day or night from wherever you are.

Cons

It doesn’t trace unregistered numbers. Sometimes information might be slightly outdated, especially if the target person is unemployed and doesn’t have a lot of contact with public services.

How to find out who called me from this phone number?

Finding out who called you from an unknown number on the WhoCallMe platform is easy. You simply need to enter your target number on the search bar and click the search button. The platform will scan through all the available databases and bring you a report in seconds.

The report will contain details such as the person’s name, address, companions, and sometimes even a photo. Once you receive the report, carefully look through it and see if the person behind the number is legitimate or not.

The information you receive will be enough to help you figure out whether the call is important or malicious and decide whether to return the call or block the number.

How does WhoCallMe compile its database for reverse phone lookup?

WhoCallMe offers you a quick and brilliant solution to unknown calls. It’s one of the few platforms available today that provide the most accurate and reliable reverse phone lookup report.

To ensure that the data is always accurate and up-to-date, the platform constantly scans through various sources such as:

Government repositories

FBI and other local crime data

Consumer reporting agencies

Court records

Social media platforms

Financial institutions like credit unions and banks

Additionally, the platform uses the best technology to protect your personal data so you can be assured that your data will never leak to any third party. Plus, unlike other reliable reverse phone lookup services, the service is free, and always available for you to use, even outside business hours.

Why should I know who called me from this phone number?

An unknown caller can be anyone. They can be your long-lost friend, a family member in distress, a business associate, a telemarketer, or even a scammer. All calls have different intentions, especially unknown calls.

This is why it’s hard to decide whether you should pick up or just ignore the call. Ignoring it can make you miss out on an important message while receiving calls from an unknown number might cause you more harm than good.

This is where reverse phone lookup services come in handy. A quick search on a site like WhoCallMe will quickly help you decipher whether the caller is legitimate or not. This way, you can return the call if the caller is legitimate.

Doing a quick reverse phone lookup helps you look beyond the walls of uncertainty. It allows you:

Identify legitimate callers and return their calls

Identify and block spammers and malicious callers

Avoid prank calls which can potentially affect the quality of your life

FAQs about WhoCallMe

What info can be found through a reverse phone lookup?

A reverse phone lookup will give you the caller’s full name, companions/relations, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, and social media handles related to the number. The amount of data you can get mainly depends on how much information about the person is available on public domains.

How do I know if it’s a scam call or not?

If you perform a reverse phone lookup on WhoCallMe, the platform will give you a detailed report containing detailed info about the caller. If the information you get is very limited (or there is no information), or you notice the number is spoofed, it’s likely to be a spam call.

Is WhoCallMe accurate? How often is it updated?

Overall, WhoCallMe’s reports are accurate and reliable. The website has extensive databases that are continuously updated to ensure the information generated - like the caller's name, address, and email address - is always up-to-date.

However, some information, such as the caller’s social media handles, might be outdated if the caller isn’t active on social media platforms.

How can I report this phone number?

It’s easy to report spam calls, robocalls, or programmed calls. Just find the Federal Trade Commission in your region, make a report on their website, or call the commission’s service centres through the numbers provided and make a verbal report. Alternatively, you can also report the number to the ‘Do Not Call Me’ Registry in your local area.

Conclusion

In this era, receiving a phone call from an unknown number evokes conflicting emotions. Depending on the situation, it can cause anxiety and even depression. But it doesn't have to be so.

You can easily find the identity of the person behind the call in just a few clicks. Take advantage of technology and avoid letting your phone imprison you. You can use platforms like WhoCallMe to simplify your life.