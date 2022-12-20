(Pocket-lint) - Do you feel like your video content creation needs to be more efficient and streamlined? If so, you need a video editor that is not only easy to use and reliable but is also on-point with the latest video platform trends.

Wondershare Filmora 12 has your back. The latest iteration of Wondershare’s powerful video editing software comes packed with new features to take your editing to the next level. Interested? Here’s the lowdown.

What is Wondershare Filmora 12?

Filmora 12 is the latest edition of the video editing suite developed by Wondershare. It has developed the software to enable content creators - from freelance video editors to TikTok and YouTube influencers - the app packs plenty of features to make your filmography pop.

If you are editing content or creating it from scratch, then you’re looking to create the most engaging, immersive video that you can. Your video editor needs to be powerful or your videos will lack substance. You get a full suite of video editing tools with Filmora 12, and it is accessible across multiple platforms, meaning you can shoot and edit video on the fly, and get it live on your platforms ASAP.

What can you use Filmora 12 for?

You can use it to make incredible video content, that's what! The 12th version of Wondershare’s app introduced oodles of new features to make your video content really bang. Plus, you can create this content anywhere you like, on tons of different devices.

What does Filmora 12 offer that other video editing software doesn’t, though? Well, for a start, there’s no steep learning curve; the intuitive UI means you can control the app easily no matter what device you’re using.

It is also competitively priced. Starting with annual subscriptions at $49.99, Filmora 12 represents excellent value for such a powerful video editing suite. Don’t want to break the bank? Get Filmora 12 and avoid making your wallet burst into tears.

Let’s look at Filmora 12’s new features in a little more detail…

Multi-platform support

You can get Filmora 12 on a wide range of devices, so you can edit your just-captured video footage on the go; no more waiting to get back to the production room. Just start Filmora 12 up on your smartphone, edit it easily, export, and it is ready to go live straight away.

Asset backup and sync

With a Wondershare ID, you can back up all of your important assets, so you never lose any important footage again. Plus, it will sync across all of your devices, making your content available instantly, no matter where you are or what device you use.

Video review and collaboration

Collaborate on the creative process with colleagues and co-creators, by inviting them to leave time-stamped messages on your video timeline. Then, you can discuss the comments using the Filmora Workspace cloud service, and keep those discussions safe, too.

Enhanced Keyframe

Filmora 12 comes with an enhanced keyframe that is now applicable to all parameters. So, it works alongside filters and colour correction, as well as with position, rotation, and scale.

Draw Mask

Filmora 12’s new draw mask feature allows users to create any freeform shape they like with the pen tool. This means you can apply effects and so on within the confines of the draw mask (or outside the confines, depending on your use) for interesting visual styles.

Adjustment Layers

You can now use Filmora 12 to apply adjustment layers. Simply put the layer into position, and the app will apply the adjustment effect across all layers in the stack below.

AI Smart Cutout

The new smart cutout feature uses AI to intelligently remove objects from a frame. So, if you want to get rid of a person, for example, or you want to isolate them and remove the entire background, you can.

AI Audio Stretch

Make clumsy soundtrack audio transitions a thing of the past, by using Filmora 12’s AI Audio Stretch tool to simply make your audio track the same length as your video content. This eliminates the need to loop your track or cut it for manual repositioning.

AI Audio Denoise

Remove the sound of rushing wind or your sharp intakes of breath, with the AI Audio Denoise tool Filmora 12 boasts. No need to manually edit audio for noise, get AI to do the legwork instead.

3D titles

Make your intro more immersive with a 3D title intro. With a range of templates to choose from, you can add a title screen in seconds and really make your video pop for your viewers.

Additional Keyboard Shortcut Presets

If you’re used to other video editing software, you’ll be pleased to know that you can use keyboard shortcut presets like those in other programs, making Filmora 12 instantly more familiar to you, and streamlining your workflow.

Revamped effects library

Wondershare has given the Filmora 12 effects library the superstar treatment, meaning you can find and deploy the effects you want from an easily navigable space, fast.

NVIDIA-friendly

Wondershare Filmora 12 also plays nice with NVIDIA, supporting the recent RTX 40 GPU series’ dual encoders for AV1. This encoding offers around 2x export speeds.

Wondershare Filmora 12: Taking your video edits to new levels

OK, so you know what Wondershare Filmora 12 can do, so all you need to do now is go and subscribe to one of their plans and watch those sweet video views roll in. You can get Filmora 12 starting at $49.99/year for the Annual Plan, $69.99/year for the Cross Platform Plan, and $79.99 (one-off payment) for the Perpetual Plan (supports Filmora 12 updates only).

What are you waiting for? Go and get your edit on!