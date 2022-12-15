Tidal has announced a feature it's calling DJ and it effectively gives people control of what you listen to - just like a real DJ.

Tidal has announced a feature it's calling DJ and it effectively gives people control of what you listen to - just like a real DJ.

The feature, which is only now available to Tidal customers who pay for the HiFi Plus tier, requires people to sign up for the Early Access Program. A beta version of the Tidal app for iPhone or Android is also needed just to get DJ up and running as well.

Once that's done, users can tap a new DJ button to enable a session and then share it with other people via a link. When people open that link they can hear whatever music has been chosen by the DJ - although it'll only stream in standard quality rather than the HiFi offering that subscribers need to have. Still, it's early days and this is a beta for a reason.

The whole thing works over the internet and unlike giving someone the AUX cable in a car, they don't need to be in the same place. Or even in the same country, for that matter. It could be handy for listening along in an office if that's something you and your team wants to do. But ultimately it isn't entirely clear how useful this kind of feature will be.

Time will tell, as always. You can sign up for that Early Access Program now if you haven't already, by the way, and you'll receive instructions on getting into the beta apps afterward. Just don't be the one that Rickrolls everyone, OK?