(Pocket-lint) - Readly, a digital magazine subscription service, has announced the arrival of more than 80 magazines and comics under a collaboration with Disney.

The new additions mean that Readly subscribers can now take in a tonne of new content from some of Disney's biggest brands and characters including Star Wars, Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Marvel - you just need the Readly app to get started. Other content available includes Frozen and High School Musical, too.

The Disney content is all available via Readly's Children's category and is available to all members of the company's unlimited reading subscription. That subscription £9.99 / €11.99 / $11.99 per month, but there's a free trial also available for people who want to take it for a spin ahead of making a commitment.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

As for the rest of the Readly catalogue, there are more than 6,300 magazines and newspapers available to be read across a range of devices including iPhones, iPads, and Android phones.

Best iPhone apps 2022: The ultimate guide By Maggie Tillman · 30 April 2022 These are the absolute best iPhone apps available right now, from productivity apps to apps for traveling, reading, listening to music, and more.

While reading on a tablet or phone might not be for everyone, there is little arguing against the instant availability of more than 80 pieces of content from Disney, especially if you're already a subscriber or plan on taking advantage of that free trial. With content available across a range of categories, there should be something on Readly for everyone, too.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.