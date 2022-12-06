These 45 awesome images were made by Stable Diffusion artificial intelligence

(Pocket-lint) - There are various tools now for creating your own images using artificial intelligence. These are powerful tools for generating surprisingly good images with just a few words or requests.

We've seen some excellent images created by Google's Imagen tool and with Dalle-2 as well. Now it's the turn of Stable Diffusion, a powerful tool which is able to craft some fantastic images that could easily have been created by artists.

A delicious cheesecake

We've no doubt that these artificial intelligence tools have been shown a lot of photos of food. So Stable Diffusion should have no trouble creating some tasty treats.

Here we asked the tool to create an image of a delicious chocolate and raspberry cheesecake. The results are certainly tasty.

A photo of medieval knight crying in the rain

The medieval ages were certainly a hard time so it's no wonder these knights are crying.

We like how flexible these AI tools are. Whether creating realistic images or paintings.

Disneyland painted by Van Gogh

One of the fun things you can do with these tools is to mix two different styles or to create a new painting in the style of someone long since passed.

Like here we've asked Stable Diffusion to paint a photo of Disneyland in the style of Vincent Van Gogh. You can clearly see the stylings of Starry Night in the image.

Apple's Augmented Reality glasses

Although these images aren't that great (what's happening to that man's hand?) we do enjoy the weird and wonderful visions of Apple's AR glasses that the AI has conjured up.

Certainly different to anything we've seen so far, but also unlikely to be a final Apple product design.

A futuristic city in the middle of the desert

You might have seen the plans for the futuristic city that Saudi Arabia is working on. But this is what AI thinks a future city in the desert might look like.

It's raining cats and dogs

We were hoping for cats and dogs to be pouring down from the sky with this one, but the view of wet dogs in the rain is equally good.

We're not sure what's going on in the second image though, maybe the puddle is too deep for the puppy, but what's that at the back?

Alien robots invading Time's Square

If aliens invaded what would it look like? No one really knows and AI certainly doesn't either. So when you ask for images of an alien robot invasion you certainly get some weird creations.

Brand new Banksy Artworks

Banksy's artworks have a certain recognisable style to them so even though these aren't real you might have to glance twice to realise that. Though the message of the art certainly isn't as clear.

A high resolution photo of a british bulldog wearing a top hat and smoking a cigar

Like many people, artificial intelligence hasn't really seen dogs smoking cigars or wearing fancy clothes. So it struggles to imagine what that might look like. Hence why we're seeing a dog seemingly smoking out of its ear.

A modern electric version of a retro classic car

We've seen plenty of weird and wonderful concept car creations made by human designers. But with AI you can make some suggestions and see what happens.

The results might well inspire the creation of real vehicles in future. Who knows what's possible?

A modern photo of the Girl with the pearl earring

You've probably seen the Johannes Vermeer painting Girl with a Pearl Earring, but what if the woman in that painting lived in modern times and was posing for Instagram?

A deep space photo by James Webb Telescope

We're often amazed by the incredible images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. So we wanted to see what the Stable Diffusion could create. These could easily be real photos of deep space.

Dogs happily swimming in a pool

These dogs are thoroughly enjoying themselves. Though we're not sure the AI understands what a happy dog looks like as those smiles are odd.

Robots in an art gallery looking at paintings of cats

One thing that's clear is you need to be precise with your requests to the AI. We asked for robots looking at paintings of cats and we got cat robots.

Cybernetic humans in a pop art style

There are a lot of different styles that the Stable Diffusion AI can create. If you're after an image with a familiar vibe then just name it and admire the intriguing results.

A sea monster destroying a fishing boat during a storm.

We think the AI might have had a struggle with working out what a sea monster looks like but it's done a magnificent job on creating an atmospheric view of an angry ocean.

A strong cup of tea and fish and chips

We tried to create a thoroughly British view but frankly, that tea does not look like anything we'd be willing to drink. The fish and chips are convincing though.

Bob's Burgers Special Episode

With this image, we tried to see if the AI was a fan of our favourite cartoon as well. The results are interesting though we're not sure the AI will replace the cartoonists on the show.