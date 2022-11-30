15 times that signs failed in hilarious ways

(Pocket-lint) - You've probably seen some amusing signs in your time, these ones though are special in all sorts of ways.

People have been taking to Reddit, Twitter and more to share daft public signs that are hard to read and result in a thoroughly good chortle.

We've collected some of our favourite of these images for your enjoyment but we'd also recommend having a look at r/dontopendeadinside and r/nosafetysmokingfirst for more good laughs.

Say pizza to drugs, say no to yes

We love pizza as much as the next Ninja Turtle, but we can't help but think that whoever made this sign had taken too many drugs beforehand.

Don't pull push only or?

As if push doors with a pull handle aren't confusing enough. This sign seems to read "Don't pull, push only" or "Don't push, pull only" depending on the logic you're using. Do you read left to right or stick to the colours?

We don't care. Stop.

Sometimes it's a matter of fonts or the way the words are laid out. Other times it's the colours of the wording and the logic too.

Clearly, with the colouring of this sign you're meant to read this as "We care. Don't stop." but if you read left to right, as you would normally then it becomes a very different message - "We don't care. Stop."

Pardon?

It's not just signs that are hilariously problematic apparently. Tattoos can be too it seems. We can't even decipher what this one was meant to say.

You don't matter. Give up.

What is it with these aggressive road signs putting you down while you're just trying to go about your daily business?

A month lasts forever

If you're writing a sign to sell something then you better make sure it's logical and easy to understand.

This one is hard to read. Is it "This ad is for your brand. A month lasts forever."

The giraffe certainly confuses the eye.

Don't never drink and drive

As a safety message, this is quite a troubling one that's now getting misinterpreted. Read left to right it seemingly reads "Don't neve drink and drive. Drive high."

Tough reading

A lot of these signs are hard to read or make little sense, but this one is probably worse. After all, the sign is probably intended to be read and understood by someone that's already been drinking. But even sober it hurts the eyes and the brain.

Heal they burgers

What's wrong with the burgers? Why do they need healing? Turns out nothing, it's just an advert for healthy burgers.

Just do nothing

Sometimes it's the angle that matters. Stand on different sides of this sign and you get a very different message indeed.

No safety, smoking first

This ship's sign was so good it became the name of a subreddit dedicated to bad signs.

Sometimes all it takes is a bit of gap between the words and you end up with a hilarious sign with a very different meaning.

Combat

This Royal British Legion apparently has some interesting classes. On Monday at lunchtime, there's a combat class and on Wednesday and Friday at 4 pm there's a group for loneliness.

Water?

We're trying to make sense of this but struggling/ Wfart free water? One Redditor suggested that the water is far free. Someone has clearly been too clever for their own good.

Weird message

You've seen those photos of vans with inviting slogans on the side suggesting they have free candies but have you ever seen one telling you not to do vegetables?

Dude, feel to the seat free leave up!

In all fairness, we wouldn't expect a talking rabbit to be able to make much sense. But this sign is something else - "Dude, feel to the seat free leave up!"

Writing by Adrian Willings.