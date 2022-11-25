Wondershare has some superb Black Friday deals

(Pocket-lint) - Black Friday brings out the best deals for pretty much all types of products, but we’re particularly excited about the prices we’ve seen for Wondershare’s many tools - because creative software is usually quite expensive to purchase.

Thankfully, Wondershare’s Black Friday promotions will allow you to give yourself a gift this year, a gift that will give you joy and allow you to Explore your creative interests while also saving you money. It has recently extended the deals until 5 December, too.



Wondershare’s Black Friday Deals Extended

This Black Friday season, Wondershare is running two types of deals. Some are for individual products, while others are bundles you’ll love to get. We’ll focus on the individual products first.

Filmora: Save 43% on Plans

Filmora for Windows : $39.99 instead of $63.99 (Annual) or $63.99 instead of $109.99 (Perpetual)

Filmora for Mac : $41.59 instead of $69.99 (Annual) or $63.99 instead of $109.99 (Perpetual)

Filmora is the essential video editing tool for any creative mind. Whether you love making YouTube videos, have a TikTok account you contribute to frequently, want to edit some videos for Instagram or want to make a career out of it by working for various companies, Filmora is the right tool to have.

The cool thing is that it doesn’t just give you tools to edit videos in the sense of cropping, trimming, and copy-pasting content; it gives you preset templates, and plugin effects you’ll love to play around with. You’ll also have access to millions of stock media, whether we’re talking about photos, images, videos, stickers, or GIFs. You can also add music, text, transitions, sound effects, and more. It’s the quintessential video editing tool for modern-day creators.

Filmstock: Save up to 45% on annual plans

Filmstock Standard Annual: $77.92

Filmstock Premium Annual: $329.93

Filmstock is not a piece of software, but it’s rather an absolutely massive library filled with royalty-free video effects, photographs, clips, and more. You can look for templates to use in your videos, create visualizers for your music, add 3D objects to your creations, get cool overlays, and so on.

Any creative mind will have a fantastic time browsing through this massive library, downloading, trying, testing, using, reusing, and pushing the limits of imagination.

DemoCreator: Save 20% on the annual plan

DemoCreator Annual Plan: $52 instead of $65

Coming up with cool ideas is one thing, but presenting them in an engaging way is another thing altogether. DemoCreator can help with the latter, as it’s a tool that will allow you to record professional-looking videos that can serve as tutorials for others.

Of course, the app can be used for a lot more than tutorials. For instance, you can live stream events on screen, whether we’re talking about online meetings, webinars, or just your gameplay, especially since it supports 120fps lag-free recording. You can even record from two screens at once, make edits to your videos and audio, apply special effects, and so on.

UniConverter: Save up to 44% on plans

UniConverter Annual Plan: $39.99 instead of $59.99

UniConverter Perpetual Plan: $55.99 instead of $99.99

Wondershare’s UniConverter may sound like a plain tool, but it’s far from it. While it’s true that this app will easily convert your media files from one format to another, it can do so much more.

One of the things you can use it for is compressing videos so they reach a size that you can actually send in an email or upload to your platform in a short time span. The best part is that while the video size will be reduced, the video quality will remain the same. And yes, the tool works with 8K or 4K videos without a problem.

Uniconverter can also be used to trim, cut, and crop videos, merge multiple clips together, remove background noise from video and audio, change the voice from audio or remove the vocals completely, add watermarks or subtitles, and so on. You can even change the video background with the help of artificial intelligence or remove it altogether.

As you can see, all these tools are absolutely wonderful to use and super useful to have around for anyone with one creative bone in their body.

Grab a Wondershare bundle

We also mentioned that Wondershare has prepared some cool bundles too which will help you save even more.

Filmora + Filmstock standard annual (35% Off)

Pay $110.42 instead of $169.87

This is an ideal combination - you get an absolutely fantastic video editing tool and access to a gigantic library of videos, photos, effects, music, audio effects, and so on that can be used when editing. There’s no better combination!

Filmora + DemoCreator standard annual plan (30% Off)

Pay $80.49 instead of $114.99

If you often have to create both tutorials and other random videos, then having access to both these tools at any time makes sense, as each comes with specific features that will make the process easier based on the purpose of your creation.

Filmora + Uniconverter Annual Plan (30% Off)

Pay $69.99 instead of $99.98

This is another bundle that makes complete sense. First, you use Filmora to create a wonderful video for your YouTube channel or social media, or whatever else you need, and then you use Uniconverter to compress it, for instance. Or you can use it to better manage all the video bits you’re going to use when creating your larger composition in Filmora. Whatever order you usually go for, the bundle will be of great help.

There we go! No excuse not to get creative right away! Check out all of the deals above on Wondershare's site right now.

