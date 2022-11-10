The 8 best online PDF editors for 2022

(Pocket-lint) - A PDF, or Portable Document Format, is a file type that preserves the formatting of your document so it can be viewed on any device. PDFs are popular because they're easy to create and view and can be password-protected for security. But what if you need to edit a PDF? That's where online PDF editors come in.

There are several online PDF editors available, and it can be tough to decide which one is right for you. That's why we've put together this list of the eight best online PDF editors for 2022.

Whether you're looking for a simple way to add text or annotations to a PDF or you need more advanced features like the ability to sign documents electronically, we've got you covered.

Table of Contents

1. eSign.com (PDF Editor)

The eSign PDF editor enables users to sign, edit, fill, and notarize PDF documents online. The software is web-based, but you can also download and install mobile apps that are just as effective and user-friendly.

This tool is easy to use and requires no prior experience with PDF editing software. Simply upload the PDF document you need to sign or edit, and eSign.com will take care of the rest.

Pricing: In the free plan, you can sign or edit up to three documents per month. The premium version costs $9.99 a month and offers unlimited sign or edit requests.

Pros

Modern, user-friendly interface

100% web-based software

Cons

Free version only offers limited usage

Web App URL: https://esign.com/

Android app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.esign.esign

iOS app: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/esign-app/id1513896514

2. Sejda.com

Sejda is a PDF editor that lets you modify your documents in a variety of ways. With Sejda, you can merge multiple PDFs into one document, split a PDF into multiple pages, or extract only certain pages from a document.

You can also rotate or crop pages, add headers and footers, and fill out form fields. In addition, Sejda offers several security features, such as password protection and encryption.

Whether you need to make a simple edit or complex changes to your document, Sejda provides an easy-to-use interface that lets you get the job done quickly and efficiently.

Pricing: 7 days access for $5; 1-month access for $7.50; 1-year subscription for $63

Pros

Easy splitting, merging, and conversion of files.

User-friendly interface

Desktop app compatible with all operating systems

Electronic signatures options

Cons

No mobile apps

Can only edit one document at a time

3. Adobe Online

Adobe Acrobat has been the gold standard for PDF editing for many years. It offers a wide range of features, making it the go-to choice for individuals and businesses alike. With Adobe Acrobat, you can add text and images, sign documents electronically, and even convert PDFs into other file formats.

The online version offers all of these features, plus the ability to access your files from any device with an internet connection. Whether at home or on the go, Adobe Acrobat online is the ideal way to edit your PDFs.

Pros

Simple, clear interface

Supports bulk processing

First-rate editing tools

Supports cloud-based collaboration

Cons

More expensive compared to other options

Pricing: There are two subscription plans: Acrobat Standard at $ 26.67 per month and Acrobat Pro at $ 34.79 per month. However, both plans offer a generous discount if you opt for a one-year contract.

Web App URL: https://www.adobe.com/acrobat/online.html

Android app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.adobe.reader&hl=en&gl=US

iOS app: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/adobe-acrobat-reader-edit-pdf/id469337564

4. Smallpdf.com

Smallpdf is a PDF editor that makes it easy to edit your PDFs. With Smallpdf, you can quickly add or delete text, images, and pages.

You can also merge multiple PDFs into one file, split a PDF into multiple files, or annotate your PDFs. Smallpdf also offers a suite of tools for converting PDFs to other formats, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and JPG.

And if you need to sign or fill out a PDF form, Smallpdf can help with that, too.

Whether you're working with personal or professional documents, Smallpdf is the ideal tool for editing your PDFs.

Pros

Best free PDF editing tool

Includes file conversion tools

Compatible with all major browsers

Cons

Only two documents can be processed per day on the free version

Limited font options

Pricing: There's a free version that offers access to 21 PDF tools. However, you can only process a maximum of two documents per day. The pro version costs $9 a month and offers unlimited processing alongside ads-free access to all PDF editing tools.

Web App URL: https://smallpdf.com/edit-pdf

Android app: https://smallpdf.com/download/android

iOS app: https://smallpdf.com/download/ios]

5. PDFFiller.com

Going paperless has never been easier with pdfFiller. Not only can you create fillable PDF forms, but you can also convert them from standard formats such as .docx and .odf.

This comprehensive PDF creation software can easily edit document properties, watermarks, and more. You can also add signatures, stamps, and security features such as password protection to your PDFs.

And if you need to collect data, pdfFiller has a great application programming interface that allows you to publish interactive forms and collect responses automatically.

Pros

Solid PDF-layout tools

Users can switch plans or cancel anytime

Available on the web and all major mobile operating systems

Round-the-clock customer support

Cons

Steep learning curve

Pricing: Basic plan for $25 a month, Plus plan for $30 a month, and Premium plan for $40 a month. All prices apply to month-to-month payments. The cost is significantly lower if you choose a one-year contract.

Web App URL: https://www.pdffiller.com/en/login/signup

Android app: https://www.pdffiller.com/en/functionality/go_to_android_store

iOS app: https://www.pdffiller.com/en/functionality/go_to_app_store

6. PDFcandy.com

PDF Candy is a free online PDF editor that offers a wide range of features.

With PDF Candy, you can upload a PDF and have it converted to a text document, RTF file, or Word file.

Additionally, PDF Candy's tools allow you to rearrange pages within a document, add watermarks, protect PDF files with passcodes, edit metadata within a PDF file, split or add pages to documents, and extract images.

These tasks are as simple as selecting the tool and uploading the document; PDF Candy does the rest.

Pros

Simple user interface

Compatible with many systems

OCR feature

Extensive file conversion options

Cons

No mobile apps

Pricing: Three plans are on offer: The Web Monthly at $6 a month, Web Yearly at $48 a month, and the Desktop + Web Lifetime for a one-time payment of $99.

Web App URL: https://pdfcandy.com/

7. iLovePDF.com

iLovePDF is an online PDF editing suite that offers a range of features for working with PDF files. With iLovePDF, you can merge multiple PDFs into one document, split a PDF into multiple files, rotate pages, add watermarks, and more.

Best of all, iLovePDF has a very simple user interface. Simply upload your PDFs to the website and start editing.

Whether you're looking to streamline your workflow or need a quick way to edit PDFs, iLovePDF is an excellent option.

Pros

Solid PDF-layout tools

Works on the web, mobile, and desktop

Customizable contracts

Easy to use

Cons

Free version only offers limited file processing

Pricing: The free version provides access to all the available editing tools for a limited period. The premium version costs $4 a month. Businesses can also negotiate customized contracts that suit their needs.

Web App URL: https://www.ilovepdf.com/edit-pdf

Android app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ilovepdf.www

iOS app: https://itunes.apple.com/es/app/ilovepdf/id1207332399?mt=8

8. PDF2Go.com

If you're looking for a convenient online PDF editor, PDF2Go.com is worth checking out. With this tool, you can directly edit your PDF document by adding text or images, drawing boxes or arrows, or highlighting passages.

You can also add a watermark to the PDF for extra protection. Best of all, the editing process is very user-friendly and easy to follow.

Pros

Edit text in PDF directly

Convert PDF to multiple formats

Supports images and watermarks

Cons

No mobile apps

Limited font options

Pricing: A one-week plan costs $5, while a one-month plan costs $6.50.

Web App URL: https://www.pdf2go.com/edit-pdf