The 8 best online PDF editors for 2022

(Pocket-lint) - A PDF, or Portable Document Format, is a file type that preserves the formatting of your document so it can be viewed on any device. PDFs are popular because they're easy to create and view and can be password-protected for security. But what if you need to edit a PDF? That's where online PDF editors come in.
There are several online PDF editors available, and it can be tough to decide which one is right for you. That's why we've put together this list of the eight best online PDF editors for 2022.
Whether you're looking for a simple way to add text or annotations to a PDF or you need more advanced features like the ability to sign documents electronically, we've got you covered.
Table of Contents
- eSign.com (PDF Editor)
- Sejda.com
- Adobe Online
- Smallpdf.com
- PDFFiller.com
- PDFcandy.com
- iLovePDF.com
- PDF2Go.com
1. eSign.com (PDF Editor)
The eSign PDF editor enables users to sign, edit, fill, and notarize PDF documents online. The software is web-based, but you can also download and install mobile apps that are just as effective and user-friendly.
This tool is easy to use and requires no prior experience with PDF editing software. Simply upload the PDF document you need to sign or edit, and eSign.com will take care of the rest.
Pricing: In the free plan, you can sign or edit up to three documents per month. The premium version costs $9.99 a month and offers unlimited sign or edit requests.
Pros
- Modern, user-friendly interface
- 100% web-based software
Cons
- Free version only offers limited usage
Web App URL: https://esign.com/
Android app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.esign.esign
iOS app: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/esign-app/id1513896514
2. Sejda.com
Sejda is a PDF editor that lets you modify your documents in a variety of ways. With Sejda, you can merge multiple PDFs into one document, split a PDF into multiple pages, or extract only certain pages from a document.
You can also rotate or crop pages, add headers and footers, and fill out form fields. In addition, Sejda offers several security features, such as password protection and encryption.
Whether you need to make a simple edit or complex changes to your document, Sejda provides an easy-to-use interface that lets you get the job done quickly and efficiently.
Pricing: 7 days access for $5; 1-month access for $7.50; 1-year subscription for $63
Pros
- Easy splitting, merging, and conversion of files.
- User-friendly interface
- Desktop app compatible with all operating systems
- Electronic signatures options
Cons
- No mobile apps
- Can only edit one document at a time
3. Adobe Online
Adobe Acrobat has been the gold standard for PDF editing for many years. It offers a wide range of features, making it the go-to choice for individuals and businesses alike. With Adobe Acrobat, you can add text and images, sign documents electronically, and even convert PDFs into other file formats.
The online version offers all of these features, plus the ability to access your files from any device with an internet connection. Whether at home or on the go, Adobe Acrobat online is the ideal way to edit your PDFs.
Pros
- Simple, clear interface
- Supports bulk processing
- First-rate editing tools
- Supports cloud-based collaboration
Cons
- More expensive compared to other options
Pricing: There are two subscription plans: Acrobat Standard at $ 26.67 per month and Acrobat Pro at $ 34.79 per month. However, both plans offer a generous discount if you opt for a one-year contract.
Web App URL: https://www.adobe.com/acrobat/online.html
Android app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.adobe.reader&hl=en&gl=US
iOS app: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/adobe-acrobat-reader-edit-pdf/id469337564
4. Smallpdf.com
Smallpdf is a PDF editor that makes it easy to edit your PDFs. With Smallpdf, you can quickly add or delete text, images, and pages.
You can also merge multiple PDFs into one file, split a PDF into multiple files, or annotate your PDFs. Smallpdf also offers a suite of tools for converting PDFs to other formats, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and JPG.
And if you need to sign or fill out a PDF form, Smallpdf can help with that, too.
Whether you're working with personal or professional documents, Smallpdf is the ideal tool for editing your PDFs.
Pros
- Best free PDF editing tool
- Includes file conversion tools
- Compatible with all major browsers
Cons
- Only two documents can be processed per day on the free version
- Limited font options
Pricing: There's a free version that offers access to 21 PDF tools. However, you can only process a maximum of two documents per day. The pro version costs $9 a month and offers unlimited processing alongside ads-free access to all PDF editing tools.
Web App URL: https://smallpdf.com/edit-pdf
Android app: https://smallpdf.com/download/android
iOS app: https://smallpdf.com/download/ios]
5. PDFFiller.com
Going paperless has never been easier with pdfFiller. Not only can you create fillable PDF forms, but you can also convert them from standard formats such as .docx and .odf.
This comprehensive PDF creation software can easily edit document properties, watermarks, and more. You can also add signatures, stamps, and security features such as password protection to your PDFs.
And if you need to collect data, pdfFiller has a great application programming interface that allows you to publish interactive forms and collect responses automatically.
Pros
- Solid PDF-layout tools
- Users can switch plans or cancel anytime
- Available on the web and all major mobile operating systems
- Round-the-clock customer support
Cons
- Steep learning curve
Pricing: Basic plan for $25 a month, Plus plan for $30 a month, and Premium plan for $40 a month. All prices apply to month-to-month payments. The cost is significantly lower if you choose a one-year contract.
Web App URL: https://www.pdffiller.com/en/login/signup
Android app: https://www.pdffiller.com/en/functionality/go_to_android_store
iOS app: https://www.pdffiller.com/en/functionality/go_to_app_store
6. PDFcandy.com
PDF Candy is a free online PDF editor that offers a wide range of features.
With PDF Candy, you can upload a PDF and have it converted to a text document, RTF file, or Word file.
Additionally, PDF Candy's tools allow you to rearrange pages within a document, add watermarks, protect PDF files with passcodes, edit metadata within a PDF file, split or add pages to documents, and extract images.
These tasks are as simple as selecting the tool and uploading the document; PDF Candy does the rest.
Pros
- Simple user interface
- Compatible with many systems
- OCR feature
- Extensive file conversion options
Cons
- No mobile apps
Pricing: Three plans are on offer: The Web Monthly at $6 a month, Web Yearly at $48 a month, and the Desktop + Web Lifetime for a one-time payment of $99.
Web App URL: https://pdfcandy.com/
7. iLovePDF.com
iLovePDF is an online PDF editing suite that offers a range of features for working with PDF files. With iLovePDF, you can merge multiple PDFs into one document, split a PDF into multiple files, rotate pages, add watermarks, and more.
Best of all, iLovePDF has a very simple user interface. Simply upload your PDFs to the website and start editing.
Whether you're looking to streamline your workflow or need a quick way to edit PDFs, iLovePDF is an excellent option.
Pros
- Solid PDF-layout tools
- Works on the web, mobile, and desktop
- Customizable contracts
- Easy to use
Cons
- Free version only offers limited file processing
Pricing: The free version provides access to all the available editing tools for a limited period. The premium version costs $4 a month. Businesses can also negotiate customized contracts that suit their needs.
Web App URL: https://www.ilovepdf.com/edit-pdf
Android app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ilovepdf.www
iOS app: https://itunes.apple.com/es/app/ilovepdf/id1207332399?mt=8
8. PDF2Go.com
If you're looking for a convenient online PDF editor, PDF2Go.com is worth checking out. With this tool, you can directly edit your PDF document by adding text or images, drawing boxes or arrows, or highlighting passages.
You can also add a watermark to the PDF for extra protection. Best of all, the editing process is very user-friendly and easy to follow.
Pros
- Edit text in PDF directly
- Convert PDF to multiple formats
- Supports images and watermarks
Cons
- No mobile apps
- Limited font options
Pricing: A one-week plan costs $5, while a one-month plan costs $6.50.
Web App URL: https://www.pdf2go.com/edit-pdf