(Pocket-lint) - With more people working remotely than ever before, it's important to be aware of the potential cybersecurity threats out there. October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and the long-reiterated theme - Own IT, Secure IT, and Protect IT - couldn't be more relevant. It's up to each of us to take responsibility for our online safety.

One of the best ways to do that is by using strong passwords and a password manager.

What Is a password manager?

A password manager is a software application that stores and encrypts your passwords so that you only have to remember one master password. That way, even if a hacker does get one of your passwords, they won't be able to access any of your other accounts.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Why you need a password manager

Hybrid work is here to stay

With the advent of hybrid work - that is, work that spills over from our professional lives into our personal lives - it's become increasingly important to have different passwords for our many different public and private online accounts.

If someone gets access to your work email account, they might be able to figure out your login information for other accounts. A password manager can help you keep those different parts of your life separate.

Surveys point toward increased password manager usage

As organizations continue to adapt to the new reality of remote work, password management has emerged as a key area of focus. According to a recent survey, most organizations consider password manager usage the top change they have made due to the proliferation of remote work.

Organizational leaders have played a key role in this shift - 65% noted increased usage of their existing password manager. This increased usage has been driven by several factors, including the need to better secure remote access to corporate data and the growing number of devices and applications employees use while working.

The survey found that password managers are now seen as an essential tool for enabling secure remote work, and organizations are investing more in them as a result.

A password manager eliminates weaknesses brought about by human behaviour

The human element has become one of the biggest vulnerabilities in cyberspace, with 63% of users often reusing passwords or failing to update their passwords regularly. This leaves businesses and organizations at significant risk of attack, as hackers can easily gain access to multiple accounts by stealing a single password.

A password manager can help to mitigate this risk by generating a strong password for each account, making it more difficult for hackers to unlock all of a user's accounts if one account is breached.

Why Dashlane?

Worldwide reach

Dashlane is a trusted password manager used by 15-plus million people and 20,000-plus organizations worldwide. Dashlane offers 24/7 password protection, so you can rest assured that your passwords are safe no matter when or where you log in.

In addition, Dashlane protects both personal and business logins, so you can use one platform to manage all of your online accounts. With Dashlane, you can have peace of mind knowing that your login information is secure.

Peerless history

In more than 13 years of service, Dashlane has never been breached. That's because they take security seriously—every single employee at Dashlane undergoes annual security training, and they have a dedicated team of top-notch security experts who are constantly working to keep their systems safe.

In addition, they use state-of-the-art encryption to protect your data and offer two-factor authentication to give users an extra layer of protection.

Zero-knowledge policy

Dashlane prides itself on a zero-knowledge policy. This means they don't store your Master Password anywhere on their servers. All your passwords are encrypted and stored on your device only. It also means they never have access to your passwords and can't see them, which adds an extra layer of security for you.

Dashlane also doesn't collect or store a password hint. This might seem like a small thing, but it's actually a major security measure. If a hacker somehow managed to get their hands on your password hint, they would be one step closer to breaking into your account.

One vault

Dashlane gives you a safe and secure place to store sensitive information like credit card and social security numbers. This comes in handy when shopping online or filling out forms on websites because all the sensitive information you need will be readily available in one place.

And because Dashlane uses military-grade encryption to protect your data, you can rest assured knowing that your sensitive information is safe from prying eyes.

You'll never have to remember another password again

With Dashlane, you'll never have to memorize or document multiple passwords again. Instead of trying (and failing) to remember multiple complex passwords, all you need to do is remember one Master Password - and Dashlane will take care of the rest.

This saves you time and frustration and helps reduce the risk of security breaches because Dashlane makes it easy to avoid reusing passwords across multiple accounts.

You Can Generate Strong Passwords Easily

One of Dashlane's best features is its ability to generate strong passwords that are difficult for hackers to guess. This not only helps keep your account safe from hackers, but it also means you won't have to waste time coming up with complex passwords yourself. All you need to do is click the "create" button, and Dashlane will take care of the rest!

You Can Access Your Account From Anywhere

Whether you're working from home or travelling abroad, Dashlane makes it easy for you to access your account from anywhere in the world.

There's Something for Everyone

Dashlane offers three different plans: Dashlane Starter, Dashlane Team, and Dashlane Business.

With Dashlane Starter, businesses can secure up to 10 users with Dashlane’s core features. Dashlane Team offers a simple way for your whole organization to manage passwords and keep your data secure. And with Dashlane Business, you'll get advanced password management and authentication, plus a single sign-on integration.

So, no matter what your business needs are, Dashlane has you covered. Plus, Dashlane’s award-winning design makes it easy to use on all of your devices.

Why wait? Sign up today for free and see the difference Dashlane can make for your business.